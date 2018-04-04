WATCH: Rapid Fire Questions With Russell Dickerson By Joey Jarvis | Apr 4, 2018 @ 9:48 AM Russell Dickerson did an interview with Billboard the other day and answered a bunch of rapid fire questions. Pretty complex dude! Plus, check out the video to his hit single “Yours”. RELATED CONTENT Watch: Tiger Teaches Us How To Win At The Masters Happy Birthday DDP!! What Is Your Favorite? Coke or Pepsi?!? Today Is National Deep Dish Pizza Day!!! Urban Legend: Was Walt Disney Frozen?!? WATCH: What Ever Happened To – Famous TV Commercial People!