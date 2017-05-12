WATCH: Rascal Flatts Surprised A Couple Of Karaoke Singers On Stage

Rascal Flatts new album “Back To Us” drops one week from today, so they’re showing up here and there to give it a push. “People” followed them to a club in Nashville as they surprised a couple of women singing Karaoke.

And while we’re talking Rascal Flatts.. they just released a new song called “I Know You Won’t”.. it’s from their upcoming new album.

If you’re a Carrie Underwood fan, you may recognize this song. Carrie recorded it for her “Carnival Ride” album back in 2007.

Take a listen:

Rascal Flatts new album “Back to Us” is out next Friday, May 19th.