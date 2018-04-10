WATCH: The Ending Of “A Quiet Place” Explained!!! By Joey Jarvis | Apr 10, 2018 @ 10:43 AM ***SPOILERS*** Don’t watch this video unless you’ve seen the new thriller “A Quiet Place.” Very good explanation of what went down and why!!! RELATED CONTENT 30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying DYK: Armadillos Are All Alike, Sorta WATCH: They Still Make New Games For Old Systems Watch: They’re Gonna Need A HUGE Boat!!! DYK: Will Smith Was A Broke Prince?!? WATCH:Now People Can Hear What You Think!!!