Watch: The Toys R Us Song Is Sad!!! By Joey Jarvis | Mar 19, 2018 @ 11:44 AM Last week, we were met with the sad news of all Toys R Us stores closing soon. In honor of their passing, YouTuber Chase Holfeder took the "I Don't Wanna Grow Up" song and put it in a different key. WOW! It is sad!!! RIP Toys R Us!