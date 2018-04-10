Watch: They’re Gonna Need A HUGE Boat!!! By Joey Jarvis | Apr 10, 2018 @ 9:10 AM We had 4 Jaws movies…And several other terrifying shark movies…Now comes the mother of all sharks, “The Meg.” The movie is slated for release in August and stars Jason Statham. RELATED CONTENT 30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying WATCH: The Ending Of “A Quiet Place” Explained!!! DYK: Armadillos Are All Alike, Sorta WATCH: They Still Make New Games For Old Systems DYK: Will Smith Was A Broke Prince?!? WATCH:Now People Can Hear What You Think!!!