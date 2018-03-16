WATCH: This is True Love

The traditional gift for your 23rd wedding anniversary is a silver plate, which is REALLY specific and outdated. This guy went with a slightly better option . . .

Cesar Calle and his wife Monica live in Weston, Florida, about 30 miles northwest of Miami. And for their 23rd anniversary last month . . . he gave her one of his KIDNEYS.

She has polycystic kidney disease and had to have dialysis every night for almost three years. Then Cesar recently found out he could donate, and obviously he said yes.

The surgery happened back on February 19th, the same week they were celebrating their 23rd anniversary.