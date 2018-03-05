WATCH: There Was A Tie On Jeopardy!!!

Last Thursday, “Jeopardy!” ended in its first TIE in a regular game in its 45-year history. All three contestants missed on ‘Final Jeopardy’, and two of them tied for first with $6,799.

So they went to sudden death: One question, and the first person to buzz in and get it right wins.

Returning champion Laura McLean came out on top.

Back in the day, they would’ve returned the next night as co-champions, but “Jeopardy” recently changed its rules for ties.

There have been ties before that have gone to sudden death, but those were during tournament play, not regular games