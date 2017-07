A woman attempted an 83-foot cliff dive at Colorado’s Paradise Cove…but panicked in mid-flight and ended up belly-flopping into the water. She was airlifted to a hospital where they said she had a bloody nose and was highly disoriented, but they’re expecting a full recovery. Thank God she’s gonna be okay. 🙂

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWJNxVPl2L9/