WATCH:A Lady Struck Out The Babe!!! By Joey Jarvis | Apr 2, 2018 @ 11:30 AM On this date in history: 87 years ago – In 1931, during an exhibition game between the New York Yankees and the Chattanooga Lookouts, 17-year-old Jackie Mitchell, who’s a girl, struck out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig on seven pitches. RELATED CONTENT Just A Heads Up – A Judd’s Coming To Town!!! DYK: The Tallest Building In Vermont Is Small?!? WATCH: This Kid Can Yodel! Bon Jovi Excused Some Kids From School! It’s Opening Day for the MLB!!! April Fool’s Day Pranks For Easter!!!