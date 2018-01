Here’s a sneak peak at Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad this year. Tugging at our heart strings! And as a matter of fact, they helped a lot of people last year canning drinking water.

The ad shows their employees canning water out of their beer facilities, which then goes out to places in need. They say they shipped out nearly 3 million cans of drinking water last year.

They set this year’s tear-jerker ad to a new version of “Stand By Me“ sung by Skylar Grey.