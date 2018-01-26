WATCH:Jordan Davis – Singles You Up

I’ve had a lot of people ask me…”Who sings that song Singles You Up?”

Well his name is Jordan Davis. And according to his Wikipedia page here’s who he is:

Davis was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and began playing guitar when he was twelve years old. His uncle, Stan Paul Davis, wrote Tracy Lawrence’s hit singles ‘Today’s Lonely Fool” and “Better Man, Better Off”, and his brother Jacob is also a country music singer. In 2012, Davis graduated from LSU and moved to Nashville. He secured a recording contract with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016.

Check out his website for tour info and more: Click Here

Cool dude in my opinion. Good luck Jordan.