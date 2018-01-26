WATCH:Reba Is Colonel Sanders

KFC went bold and beautiful to introduce their new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor. They hired the one and only Reba to play Colonel Sanders in a new commercial. She’s the first female to play the Colonel.

The spot’s going to start airing Sunday, but they’ve already released it online. It features Reba in full Colonel costume with the white suit, grey wig, and mustache . . . and she’s performing in a honky-tonk.

It’s all tongue-in-cheek as she sings about being the “real Colonel” and that you should “ignore any likeness to famous country singers.” And then you see the real Reba in the crowd as she “catches” a sparkly cowgirl hat thrown from the stage.