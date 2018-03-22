We Pee In A Lot Of Places!

Have you ever used a handicapped stall in a public bathroom? According to a new survey, 77% of us have done it. Here are ten more places people said they’ve peed. And it didn’t count if they did it as a kid. They had to be an adult . . .

1. Outdoors in a rural area, like the woods or a field. 68%

2. Outdoors in an urban area, like an alleyway, or against a building, 29%.

3. In the shower, 54%.

4. In the ocean, 48%.

5. In a public bathroom for the opposite sex, 38%.

6. In a bathtub, 22%.

7. In a bottle, 21%. 37% of men and 6% of women said yes to that one.

8. In a swimming pool, 20% said yes. (Just watch the video for the golden rule!!!)

9. In a sink in your own home, 12%. 5% of women said yes to that one.

10. In someone else’s sink, 10%. That includes 17% of guys and 4% of women.