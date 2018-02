When we were younger, we all did something a little wild and crazy…maybe even illegal. A new survey asked people about a bunch of things they could’ve done when they were underage and, well, if you’re like me, you did most of them. Check it out . . .

1. Watched an R-rated movie at home or a friend’s house, 79%.

2. Bought alcohol, 54%.

3. Bought cigarettes, 39%.

4. Watched an R-rated movie at a theater, 27%.

5. Drove a car, 14%.

6. Gambled, 13%.

7. Got a tattoo, 6%.