Wearing A Tie Is Bad For Your Brain!!!

Most of us common folk never wear a tie unless it’s for church, getting married, or a funeral. But science is saying it can be bad for us.

A new study in Germany scanned the brains of 30 men. Half of them wore neckties while they were being scanned, and half didn’t.

And wearing one constricted the veins in their neck so much, it reduced blood flow to their brains by about 8%.

That’s enough to potentially slow down your brain’s processing power, or worse. In extreme cases, it could even cause a stroke.

The good news is you’re probably fine as long as you don’t wear your tie really tight for long periods of time. Just loosening it a tiny bit should help you avoid any issues.

The guys in the study had to tighten their tie to the point of, quote, “slight discomfort.” So as long as it’s somewhat loose, you should be okay.