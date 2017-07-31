This Week’s Great Deal at Pantili Hyundai
By Doug Dillon
|
Jul 31, 2017 @ 11:26 AM

This 2017 Hyudai Sonata SE stock number H1025 is loaded: Back up cam, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Sirius/Xm and an incredible 10/year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty, and a 5 year/60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty.  With the Pantili discount of $1,000 and factory rebate of $4,100 you can get in this ride for only $17,810 or &245/month.  Call Pantili Hyundai at 304-425-8203 and schedule your test drive today.  Pantili Hyudai Oakvale Rd. Princeton.

Related Content

Our Favorite Thanksgiving Day Foods
The best fast food for your zodiac sign
Valentine’s Date Night
Would You Buy A $185 Paper Clip
Now You Can Do WHAT With Chocolate?!?
The Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight at Our Jobs
Comments