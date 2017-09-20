Weird Al + John Stamos + Stranger Things = Willy Wonka?!?

Weird Al is teaming up with John Stamos and Finn Wolfhard from “It” and “Stranger Things” to do a live, in-concert version of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”.

Sadly, for now they’re only performing it twice at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on November 3rd and 4th. But if it’s a huge success, who knows.

You know Finn as Mike Wheeler, the kid who had a crush on Eleven in “Stranger Things”. He’s playing Charlie Bucket in the concert, and Stamos will be singing “Pure Imagination” as Willy Wonka with “Weird Al” as the Oompa Loompas.

They’re the biggest stars, but other cast members have been announced . . . including Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad”, singer Elle King, and Richard Kind from “Mad About You” and “Spin City”.

Even cooler, the show will be presented in ‘Smell-O-Rama,’ so the crowd will be “presented with exclusive Scratch-N-Sniff Golden Tickets.”