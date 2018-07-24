Weird Baby Names Are Cool!

The website Nameberry.com just went through the Social Security Administration’s data on baby names from last year to find some of the craziest names that more than one set of parents decided to give to their kids. Here are the highlights . . .

1. Tesla. 141 babies were named Tesla last year, 130 girls and 11 boys.

2. Isis, 51 girls.

3. Lucifer, 24 boys.

4. Espn, 12 girls and six boys.

5. Moo, seven girls and six boys.

6. Arson, 11 boys.

7. Yoyo, 10 girls.

8. Stalin, seven boys.

9. Abcde, six girls.

10. Slayer, six rockin’ boys.