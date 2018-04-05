What Is Your Favorite? Coke or Pepsi?!?

A new online poll matched up a bunch of competing brands . . . like Coke vs. Pepsi . . . and had people choose the one they prefer. Here are 12 match-ups, and how people voted. See how many you agree with . . .

1. Coke or Pepsi? 76% said Coke.

2. McDonald’s or Burger King? 78% said they prefer McDonald’s.

3. Netflix or Hulu? Netflix crushed with 92% of the vote.

4. Instagram or Snapchat? 68% said Instagram is better.

5. Marvel or DC? Marvel is the overwhelming favorite with 83% of the vote.

6. Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel? 61% said Disney.

7. Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts? 72% went with Starbucks.

8. Walmart or Target? 75% said they like Target better.

9. Nike or Adidas? 65% said Nike.

10. Ben & Jerry’s or Häagen-Dazs? 74% went with Ben & Jerry’s

11. PlayStation or Xbox? It’s close, but 56% said PlayStation.

12. Pizza Hut or Domino’s? Also close. 52% said Domino’s.