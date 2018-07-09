What Makes For The Perfect Nap?

A new survey asked people to name the elements of a perfect nap. Here are the ingredients for the best nap possible.

It’s after a meal or exercising, in a dark, cool room, with a blanket and one pillow, with a pet, and it lasts longer than 20 minutes.

But if you can’t make all of those things happen, most people will just grab whatever nap they can.

Here are some of the strangest places people say they’ve taken naps:

In an abandoned chemical plant, standing up on the subway, in a coal mine, in a barrel, in a drive-thru waiting for food, in their trunk, on a ski lift, while riding a horse, and at a funeral.

My wife fell asleep one time on the back of our motorcycle while we were on a long ride on the interstate. The only reason she woke up was a bug hitting her in the face.