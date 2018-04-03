What to do when you don’t get enough sleep

When you don’t get a good night’s sleep and coffee isn’t enough, here are four tips to help you make it through the day that are all backed by science . . .

1. Open your curtains as soon as you wake up. Natural light tells your body to stop producing melatonin, which is the hormone that makes you sleepy. And at the same time, it ups your serotonin levels, which improves your mood and helps you focus.

2. A cold shower really does work. The shock of it makes you breathe faster, which increases your oxygen intake and speeds up your circulation. A study last year linked cold showers with higher energy levels.

3. Include at least two food groups at breakfast. Something like cereal or an energy bar might give you a BOOST of energy. But you’ll run out of gas and crash within a few hours. So something with protein and fiber is better.

4. Don’t drink coffee right away. Your cortisol levels rise in the morning, which helps you wake up. But caffeine can inhibit that process and make you groggier. So when you don’t get enough sleep, it’s better to wait an hour or two before your first cup.