What Uranus Smells Like

Here comes the science…

Researchers have finally confirmed that the planet Uranus smells like farts.

Astronomers have always wondered what the atmosphere around the planet Uranus is made of. And a team of researchers just figured out it contains hydrogen sulfide . . . the same thing that gives rotten eggs that gassy smell.

It’s important, because it could help them figure out how other planets in the solar system formed. But obviously the only thing WE really care about is that if anyone ever gets too close to Uranus . . . they might want to hold their breath.