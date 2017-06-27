What’s The Most AMERICAN Made Car?!?

The idea of “American cars” or any other cars being tied to one country is totally obsolete . . . since now basically EVERY car is assembled using parts and factories in several different countries.

So back in the mid-2000s, Cars.com started figuring out the MOST American car of the year by looking at how many of the parts were made here and how much of the assembly happened here.

And this year, the most American car is one that really FEELS all-American . . . the Jeep Wrangler. The rest of the top five are the Jeep Cherokee . . . Ford Taurus . . . Honda Ridgeline . . . and Acura RDX.