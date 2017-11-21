What’s Your Favorite Christmas Movie?

A company called Christmas Lights Etc. did a survey on people’s favorites, and they broke them down into age groups.
As it turns out the older folks are more into the classics, and younger adults seem to enjoy a mix of old and new.
Ages 60-plus:
1. “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
2. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)
3. “White Christmas” (1954)
50 to 59:
1. “It’s a Wonderful Life”
2. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)
3. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)
40 to 49:
1. “A Christmas Story” (1983)
2. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
3. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
30 to 39:
1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
2. “Home Alone” (1990)
3. “Elf” (2003)
30 and under:
1. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
2. “A Christmas Story”
3. “Home Alone”