What’s Your Favorite Christmas Movie?

A company called Christmas Lights Etc. did a survey on people’s favorites, and they broke them down into age groups.

As it turns out the older folks are more into the classics, and younger adults seem to enjoy a mix of old and new.

Ages 60-plus:

1. “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

2. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

3. “White Christmas” (1954)

50 to 59:

1. “It’s a Wonderful Life”

2. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

3. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

40 to 49:

1. “A Christmas Story” (1983)

2. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

3. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

30 to 39:

1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

2. “Home Alone” (1990)

3. “Elf” (2003)

30 and under:

1. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

2. “A Christmas Story”

3. “Home Alone”