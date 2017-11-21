What’s Your Favorite Christmas Movie?
By Joey Jarvis
Nov 21, 2017 @ 3:24 PM

A company called Christmas Lights Etc. did a survey on people’s favorites, and they broke them down into age groups.

As it turns out the older folks are more into the classics, and younger adults seem to enjoy a mix of old and new.

Ages 60-plus:

1.  “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

2.  “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

3.  “White Christmas” (1954)

 

50 to 59:

1.  “It’s a Wonderful Life”

2.  “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

3.  “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

 

40 to 49:

1.  “A Christmas Story” (1983)

2.  “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

3.  “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

 

 

30 to 39:

1.  “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

2.  “Home Alone” (1990)

3.  “Elf” (2003)

 

 

30 and under:

1.  “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

2.  “A Christmas Story”

3.  “Home Alone”

