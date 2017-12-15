What’s Your Favorite Eddie Murphy Movie?!? By Joey Jarvis | Dec 15, 2017 @ 11:29 AM 31 years ago the movie called, “The Golden Child” debuted in theaters. It has to be one of my 3 favorite Eddie Murphy movies. What is your favorite? Or do you not like him at all? Sound off in the comments below. Related Content Bocephus is Back!!! Bruce Willis in a Death Wish Remake!! Sign Me Up!!... Tyler Farr on “I Should Go To Church Sometim... Hurricane Harvey Brings Out The Best In Some Peopl... She Wanted Ice Cream Dang It! If You’re Smart You’ll Walk Around In ...