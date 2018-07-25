What’s The Punchline – A Tow Truck Driver and Another Lady Are Drunk…

There’s a 51-year-old woman named Patricia O’Donnell, and she was busted in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Saturday night for drunk driving.

The cops took her off to jail, and they called a tow truck company to come out to get her car.

The towing company sent a 25-year-old driver named Brandon Fenton to get it. But it turned out he was also drunk, so he was also busted for drunk driving.

There’s no word on who finally came to tow Patricia’s car, and Brandon’s tow truck too.

