What’s Your Best Fran Drescher Impersonation?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 2:52 PM

We had 6 seasons of the CBS sitcom The Nanny , and Fran Dreshcher apparently thinks we can tolerate more, because she’s threatening to bring it back!!!

She’s been talking about it for a while now, but in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she hinted that she’ll have some “big news” to reveal soon.

The whole interview was basically about “The Nanny”, and she said, quote, “Our [revival] would be the same characters 20 years later.  We can’t just pick up where we left off.  But in a way, that could be really good, because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”  Hypothetically, of course.

Until then, watch this, [cough}, great clip of the nanny meeting Fran in fake life.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Today Is The Summer Solstice: 3 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Longest Days Of The Year WATCH: Creed 2 Trailer Wanna Know What Pres. Trump & Rocket Man Talked About?!? Happy 155th Birthday West Virginia!!! Chris Pratt Is A Normal and Wise Dude!!! Too Much Salt Can Be Bad For Your Marriage
Comments