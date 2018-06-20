What’s Your Best Fran Drescher Impersonation?!?

We had 6 seasons of the CBS sitcom “The Nanny , and Fran Dreshcher apparently thinks we can tolerate more, because she’s threatening to bring it back!!!

She’s been talking about it for a while now, but in a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight“, she hinted that she’ll have some “big news” to reveal soon.

The whole interview was basically about “The Nanny”, and she said, quote, “Our [revival] would be the same characters 20 years later. We can’t just pick up where we left off. But in a way, that could be really good, because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.” Hypothetically, of course.

Until then, watch this, [cough}, great clip of the nanny meeting Fran in fake life.