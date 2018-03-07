Who’s Clues? Blue’s Clues!!!

Nickelodeon is rebooting one of the most legendary kids’ shows of all time: “Blue’s Clues”! And they’ve made the wise decision to keep it pretty much the same.

There will be some minor changes of course, like the animation. Blue will be more three-dimensional, and she’ll be, quote, “even furrier and more huggable.”

But Nickelodeon says, quote, “[The audience] will probably be passionate about protecting it and making sure we do it right.”

There’s an open casting call for a new host on April 14th in Southern California. Filming will begin this summer.

The original “Blue’s Clues” ran from 1996 to 2006. Steve Burns hosted the show from 1996 to 2002 , then cousin “Joe” took over after he stepped down.