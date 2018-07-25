Why Can’t A Man Workout Naked?

The Planet Fitness chain of gyms use a slogan saying they’re a “judgment-free zone.” It’s their way of appealing to all the people who might be intimidated by more hardcore gyms.

There’s a 34-year-old guy named Eric Stagno who went into a Planet Fitness in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Sunday . . . stripped totally naked . . . and then started doing yoga on one of their mats.

The staff called the cops. And when they got there, Eric told them he didn’t understand why they were messing with him for being naked, since he thought it was a judgment-free zone.

In my opinion, that was a brilliant excuse. It didn’t work, and the police had to do their jobs.

So he was arrested for indecent exposure, lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

Talking about “judgement-free zones”, these individuals in the video sure didn’t care if anyone was judging them or not! LOL!