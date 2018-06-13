Why Do We Get Hangry?!?

A new study out of the University of North Carolina figured out the reason why we get so angry when we’re hungry or Hangry!!!

They found that when people were hungry, little things could quickly put them in a bad mood . . . and then, from that point, they started viewing everything more negatively. People who had just eaten didn’t do that.

Quote, “So there seems to be something special about unpleasant situations that makes people draw on their hunger feelings.”

In other words: Your hunger isn’t making you angry, your hunger is just messing with your head and making it easier for you to get angry about everything else.