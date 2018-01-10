Will It Be Trump VS Oprah In 2020?!?

isn’t worried about Oprah in 2020.

Yesterday, he said, quote, “I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well . . . I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

He seemed genuine about liking her . . . and he even reminisced about doing her show back in the day . . . but of course, that could change quickly in a few years if Oprah does decide to toss her hat in the ring.