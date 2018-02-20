Win The Daytona 500 And You Get A What?!?

On Sunday, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500, and on Sunday night, he commemorated the day by getting a tattoo. Which doesn’t seem crazy.

Except that it says “Daytona 500 Champ” . . . and it’s on his butt!!!

He says , “You’ll never be able to see it. It’s a pretty cool-looking tattoo. [My wife] Whitney is probably the only one who’s going to see it for a while . . .

“It hurt. It feels okay this morning, but one of my boys smacked me on the butt when I came over here, and I was like, ‘Easy, guys.'”

Some of Austin’s crew members also celebrated with butt tattoos. There were 14 of them, although it’s unclear if they ALL got them in the same spot.