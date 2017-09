Pipestem Spa and Event Center & Your Big Prize Station – Kicks Country want you to celebrate Oktoberfest!!! Text the word “Pipestem” to our studio lines – 304-325-2250 or 800-325-2256; to be entered to win tickets!

Oktoberfest – Saturday – October 7th – 11A-11P at Pipestem Spa and Event Center!

You can buy tickets here

***You must be 21 years or older to attend and to enter***