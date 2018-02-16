How To Win At Rock, Paper, Scissors!!!

Researchers recently talked to nearly 4,000 people about the game Rock-Paper-Scissors. And they specifically asked what they like to throw FIRST.

57% said they’re either not sure, or it changes every time. But the other 43% said they DO have certain tendencies.

21% said they usually throw rock first. 13% said scissors. Just 9% said paper.

That means paper is your best bet, because paper beats rock. And scissors is the worst thing to throw, because rock beats scissors.

The survey didn’t ask about second and third throws. So if you’re doing best two out of three, you’re on your own.

But throwing paper right out of the gate gives you the best odds of winning

But, as a dedicated nerd, I must say you have to play “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock”. Watch the brilliant game’s rules in the video….”Live long and prosper!”