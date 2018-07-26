Wine: Thumbs Up Or Thumbs Down?!?

A new study found the average person doesn’t really start to enjoy the taste of wine until they’re 29. But that stat’s starting to trend younger and younger.

The average person over 55 says they didn’t like wine until they were 34. While the average millennial claims their love of wine started at 23.

The survey also found the average person can only name four types of wine off the top of their head. The most common answers were chardonnay, merlot, and rosé.

But when we do drink it, we like to look like we know what we’re doing. 56% said they usually smell their wine before taking their first sip. And 48% give it a swirl.

But come on, we all shared a bottle of Boone’s Farm when we were young!!! That’s the finest wine there is in our neck of the woods! LOL!