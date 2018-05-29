Woman With Bad Name Gets Busted For Bad Stuff
By Joey Jarvis
|
May 29, 2018 @ 12:26 PM

Cops in St. Augustine, Florida got an anonymous tip on Saturday about a man and woman doing drugs in their car in the middle of a parking lot.

When they searched the car, they found drug paraphernalia and a substance that tested positive for crystal meth.  And the woman’s name was, Crystal Methvin.

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen a name like this.  The same Crystal Methvin got arrested for drugs back in January.

It’s a sad situation, and “crystal meth” is rampant around the 2 Virginias. Watch the video to learn some startling facts about the illegal drug.

