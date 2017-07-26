Women Who Show Cleavage….

According to a new study out of the University of Wisconsin, women who show some cleavage at work are viewed as being better bosses and more powerful.

And that effect was especially strong with other women . . . who overwhelmingly said women showing cleavage seemed more powerful.

The researchers say they were surprised by the results but, like everything else when it comes to women, sexuality, and work, it’s a damn minefield to navigate.

Quote, “Dressing [too] provocatively can have negative consequences. But our findings suggest that the right combination of clothing can also project power.”