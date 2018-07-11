Won’t You Be My Neighbor?!?

“Won’t ya be my neighbor?”- we heard that phrase for many, many years from Mister Rogers. But would ya be a good neighbor?

A new survey asked people the key things to do to be an active part of their community and a good neighbor. And here are the results . . .

1. Be friendly with your neighbors, 69%.

2. Support local businesses, 54%.

3. Don’t cause trouble, 50%.

4. Volunteer or donate to charity, 44%.

5. Regularly help people out, 44%.

6. Get involved in local projects or charities, 38%.

7. Help the homeless, 34%.

8. Volunteer at a school or with clubs, 32%.

9. Be part of the neighborhood watch, 29%.

10. Coach a kids’ sports team, 13%.