Apparently, March 9th is National Meatball Day. And a restaurant in New York City called Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is celebrating by selling the world’s FANCIEST and most EXPENSIVE meatball.

The meatball is made with Wagyu beef, truffle cheese, foie gras, truffles, and it has a creamy champagne sauce on top. It also comes with a nice glass of wine.

How much will it set you back? $100. For one meatball.