Worst cars ever

This is a country that loves its cars . . . even the really, really bad ones. And there sure are a lot of THOSE.

“Time”magazine just called on a Pulitzer Prize-winning car critic named Dan Neil to pick the 50 worst cars of all time. And really, the list just scratches the surface. Here are some of the more notable cars on the list.

1. Ford Model T, 1909. Quote, “The Model T was a piece of junk.”

2. Ford Edsel, 1958.

3. Amphicar, 1961. Quote, “Both a lousy car and a lousy boat.”

4. AMC Gremlin, 1970.

5. Ford Pinto, 1971.

6. Chevy Chevette, 1976.

7. DeLorean DMC-12, 1981. BLASPHEMY.

8. Yugo GV, 1985.

9. Pontiac Aztek, 2001.

10. Hummer H2, 2003.