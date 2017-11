There are some REALLY bad Christmas songs out there. But according to the “Mercury News”, these are the FIVE WORST:

1. “Dominick the Christmas Donkey”

2. “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth”

3. Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

4. “Santa Baby”

5. “Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas” by John Denver

What do you think the worst Christmas song is?