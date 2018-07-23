Would You Drink Mummy Juice?!?

An ancient sarcophagus was discovered at a construction site in Alexandria, Egypt last week.

And when archaeologists cracked it open, they found bones from three mummies inside, floating in a layer of red sewage water.

But now, there’s a petition online from people who want to drink that water.

The person who started the petition says, quote, “We need to drink the red liquid from the cursed dark sarcophagus in the form of some sort of carbonated energy drink, so we can assume its powers and finally die.” Seems reasonable.

The petition has over 16,000 signatures from people who say they want to drink the mummy juice. All we can say is YUCK!!!

Makes me think of the cheesy, but fun Mummy movies that starred Brendan Fraser.