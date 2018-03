According to a new survey, 39% of parents say they spend less than a 1/2 hour of quality time with their kids in a week. And one in three parents say their kid has noticed and complained about it.

The survey also found the things people like doing with their kids the most are going to a park . . . going out to dinner . . . and taking family vacations.

Talking about vacations, is the very first “National Lampoon’s Vacation”, still a great movie?!? We say yes!!!