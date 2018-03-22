WOW Even Mummy’s Have Tats!!! By Joey Jarvis | Mar 22, 2018 @ 10:11 AM The oldest known tattoo was found on an Egyptian mummy of a woman who lived around 5,000 years ago! That was a long time ago to have a butterfly or a Chinese symbol that she had know idea what it really meant! RELATED CONTENT WATCH: The Karate Kid Is A Bully!!! Happy Birthday Captain Kirk!!! Niagara Falls Ran Out of Water Before!!! FYI: A Burp Isn’t Actually A Burp!! WATCH: Motorcycle Rider Almost Eats It!! WATCH: Jimmy and Blake Have Weird Palms