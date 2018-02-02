WOW!!! Sam Hunt Is Putting On His Own Music Festival

Sam Hunt announced that he’s “curating” and headlining his own music festival. He’s calling it “The Nashional”, which is a play on words between “national” and the city of Nashville, which is where it’s being held on April 20th and 21st.

He’s headlining both nights, and other country acts include Brothers Osborne and Lanco. The rest of the lineup is very eclectic. Some of the names you may recognize are Fetty Wap, Judah & The Lion, LANY, and Chelsea Cutler.

Sam says, quote, “I wanted to create an experience that celebrates music, community and everything they mean to each other and this city.” Tickets go on sale next Friday. You can find out more at TheNashional.com.