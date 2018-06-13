Wrinkles Are A Good Thing

A new study at the University of Miami found that having wrinkles around your eyes is a good thing, because it makes you seem more sincere and genuine.

Researchers had people look at photos of different expressions. Some of the people in the photos had wrinkles around their eyes, and some didn’t.

And the ones with wrinkles were consistently rated as more sincere.

It happened with happy expressions like big smiles, and sad expressions too. So it’s possible wrinkles help convey emotion no matter what the emotion is.

The explanation they came up with is pretty simple. Basically, our brains are just pre-wired to view people as more sincere if they have wrinkles around their eyes.

And being seen as more sincere is a good thing. Because when people feel like they know what you’re thinking and feeling, it makes you more trustworthy.

Do you still wanna use stuff like Oil Of Olay to make wrinkles go away?!?