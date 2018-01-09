WV Crooks Are Hollywood Look-A-Likes?!?

The police in Huntington, West Virginia arrested two guys on Friday for a string of robberies at restaurants and gas stations around town.

And the guys look kind of like John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson, who played Jim and Dwight on “The Office”.

31-year-old Justin Albert is one of the guys, and he sort of looks like Jim, at least based on the hair. But 39-year-old Kenneth Dean Jr. is the other, and he could be a stunt double for Dwight.

They’re both facing armed robbery charges.

Credit – WSAZ – Huntington, WV