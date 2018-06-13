You Can Buy A Time Machine In July!!!

In July you’ll be able to go back to the past and play in the future with Hyperkin’s Retron ’77!!! Video game systems and accessories company, Hyperkin, unveiled the system last year E3. It’s a game system that will play old school Atari 2600 games on HDTV’s!!! It will cost $69.99 and will ship July 7th. You can order it HERE

See you can have a time machine now…Play favorites like Combat, Warlords, Pitfall, and even the horrible Atari version of Pac-Man!!!

Here’s a description of what the system will do straight from Hyperkin:

Leave your platform shoes at the door and spend the night in with the RetroN 77, the grooviest retro console from Hyperkin. It plays your favorite 2600 cartridges in beautiful, crisp 720p HD. It’s one happenin’ pixel party for the senses. Marvel at the slick wood paneling, save states, on-board mode select, and a 6 ft. Micro-USB cable to power it all. You take full command with the included two-button, ambidextrous, premium controller. Original joysticks and paddles are also compatible.Can. You. Dig. It?

Features:

Supports 2600 cartridges and original joysticks and paddles

Upscales to 720p HD with 4:3/16:9 Aspect Ratio Button

Two (2) controller ports with one (1) premium controller packed in (10 ft. cable)

On-board: mode select, color change (color/B&W), and save states

3 ft. HD Cable

6 ft. Micro-USB cable with AC adapter*

*If AC adapter is not included, we strongly advise you use a 5 Volt 1 Amp USB wall AC adapter.