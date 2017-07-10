Younger Women Make Older Men…

An old man looks on as a young woman composes a text.

That good old Ronnie McDowell song – “Older Women” is true by many standards…But, I think we found an argument that proves younger women are better to date or marry for older men, so, here you go.

According to a new study out of Sweden, men who date or marry younger women LIVE LONGER than men whose partners are around their own age.

Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for women. They found that when women marry men who are younger, it doesn’t help them live any longer.

The researchers think the reason for the difference is that men thrive off the energy and support from a younger wife.

But sadly, women are usually less reliant on getting support in a marriage, so a younger husband’s energy doesn’t really help them.