Your Grandma Stole Her Recipes!!!

The website Atlas Obscura recently ran an informal survey where they asked people if they had ever found out an old secret family recipe was really just plagiarized from a cookbook, or just their grandma baking a Betty Crocker cake mix.

And the majority of people said yes, they’ve found out the secret family recipe wasn’t an original invention after all.

The most common recipes that people plagiarize are desserts. The rest of the top five stolen recipes are for side dishes, breads or rolls, sauces or jams, and soup.